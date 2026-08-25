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The live NIYOKO by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.NYKO market cap is 23,725 USD. Track real-time NYKO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live NIYOKO by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.NYKO market cap is 23,725 USD. Track real-time NYKO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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NIYOKO by Virtuals Logo

NIYOKO by Virtuals Price (NYKO)

Unlisted

1 NYKO to USD Live Price:

$0.00002497
$0.00002497$0.00002497
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:34:44 (UTC+8)

NIYOKO by Virtuals Price Today

The live NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NYKO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NYKO.

NIYOKO by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,725, with a circulating supply of 949.99M NYKO. During the last 24 hours, NYKO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0025025, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NYKO moved -- in the last hour and +23.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) Market Information

$ 23.73K
$ 23.73K$ 23.73K

--
----

$ 24.97K
$ 24.97K$ 24.97K

949.99M
949.99M 949.99M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NIYOKO by Virtuals is $ 23.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NYKO is 949.99M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.97K.

NIYOKO by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0025025
$ 0.0025025$ 0.0025025

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+23.99%

+23.99%

Price Prediction for NIYOKO by Virtuals

NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NYKO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of NIYOKO by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price NIYOKO by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NYKO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking NIYOKO by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO)

NYKO is a protocol to simplify AI creativity. It offers tools that enable creators to build, curate, and efficiently tokenize AI productivity components, including models, workflows, and prompt artifacts. These assets are easily stored and accessed via the NYKO platform for immediate use. Through its built-in tokenization framework, NYKO ensures that creators earn direct economic rewards via transaction fees, cultivating a dynamic and sustainable ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemVirtuals Protocol Ecosystem

About NIYOKO by Virtuals

What is NIYOKO by Virtuals about?

NIYOKO is a protocol to simplify AI creativity. It offers tools that enable creators to build, curate, and efficiently tokenize AI productivity components, including models, workflows, and prompt artifacts. These assets are easily stored and accessed via the NIYOKO platform for immediate use. Through its built-in tokenization framework, NIYOKO ensures that creators earn direct economic rewards via transaction fees, cultivating a dynamic and sustainable ecosystem.

What is the real-time price of NIYOKO by Virtuals today?

The live price of NIYOKO by Virtuals stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for NYKO?

NYKO has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is NIYOKO by Virtuals showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is NYKO currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests NYKO is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of NIYOKO by Virtuals?

With a market cap of ₦32219921.69933132700000, NIYOKO by Virtuals is ranked #7078, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has NYKO seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does NIYOKO by Virtuals compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦3.398539686093852300000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence NYKO's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (949985000.0 tokens), category performance within Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NIYOKO by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:34:44 (UTC+8)

NIYOKO by Virtuals (NYKO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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