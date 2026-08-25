What is NIYOKO by Virtuals about?

NIYOKO is a protocol to simplify AI creativity. It offers tools that enable creators to build, curate, and efficiently tokenize AI productivity components, including models, workflows, and prompt artifacts. These assets are easily stored and accessed via the NIYOKO platform for immediate use. Through its built-in tokenization framework, NIYOKO ensures that creators earn direct economic rewards via transaction fees, cultivating a dynamic and sustainable ecosystem.

What is the real-time price of NIYOKO by Virtuals today?

The live price of NIYOKO by Virtuals stands at ₦, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for NYKO?

NYKO has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is NIYOKO by Virtuals showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is NYKO currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests NYKO is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of NIYOKO by Virtuals?

With a market cap of ₦32219921.69933132700000, NIYOKO by Virtuals is ranked #7078, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has NYKO seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does NIYOKO by Virtuals compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦3.398539686093852300000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence NYKO's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (949985000.0 tokens), category performance within Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.