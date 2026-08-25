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The live Ninjas in Pyjamas price today is 0.082964 USD.DOJO market cap is 58,142 USD. Track real-time DOJO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Ninjas in Pyjamas price today is 0.082964 USD.DOJO market cap is 58,142 USD. Track real-time DOJO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Ninjas in Pyjamas Logo

Ninjas in Pyjamas Price (DOJO)

Unlisted

1 DOJO to USD Live Price:

$0.082964
$0.082964$0.082964
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:34:06 (UTC+8)

Ninjas in Pyjamas Price Today

The live Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO) price today is $ 0.082964, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOJO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.082964 per DOJO.

Ninjas in Pyjamas currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 58,142, with a circulating supply of 700.81K DOJO. During the last 24 hours, DOJO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.56, while the all-time low was $ 0.01944425.

In short-term performance, DOJO moved -- in the last hour and +20.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.41.

Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO) Market Information

$ 58.14K
$ 58.14K$ 58.14K

$ 1.41
$ 1.41$ 1.41

$ 414.82K
$ 414.82K$ 414.82K

700.81K
700.81K 700.81K

4,999,999.9
4,999,999.9 4,999,999.9

The current Market Cap of Ninjas in Pyjamas is $ 58.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.41. The circulating supply of DOJO is 700.81K, with a total supply of 4999999.9. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 414.82K.

Ninjas in Pyjamas Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 1.56
$ 1.56$ 1.56

$ 0.01944425
$ 0.01944425$ 0.01944425

--

--

+20.36%

+20.36%

Price Prediction for Ninjas in Pyjamas

Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DOJO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ninjas in Pyjamas could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ninjas in Pyjamas will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DOJO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ninjas in Pyjamas Price Prediction.

What is Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO)

Chiliz and Ninjas in Pyjamas are launching the $DOJO Fan Token on June 24 to bring Web3-powered utility and rewards to NIP fans via The Dojo platform. As part of Chiliz Group, Socios.com, the leading web3 sports app and wallet powered by Chiliz Chain, today announced the upcoming launch of the $DOJO Fan Token in partnership with Ninjas in Pyjamas (NIP), one of esports’ most iconic organizations. Built on Chiliz Chain and distributed through a fair-launch Fan Token Offering on Socios.com Wallet, $DOJO is set to offer, among other things, fan token-gated experiences, exclusive content access and merchandise opportunities. This milestone follows the Web3 partnership announced in May between Chiliz and NIP. With $DOJO, that vision now comes to life – delivering a dynamic tokenized experience designed to reward passion and empower fans with real influence and access.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemChiliz EcosystemFan Token

About Ninjas in Pyjamas

What is today's price of Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO)?

The live price is ₦112.66990869813800688000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of DOJO are in circulation?

The circulating supply of DOJO is 700807.2391925, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Ninjas in Pyjamas?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of DOJO across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Ninjas in Pyjamas today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦78960197.57397353064000, positioning Ninjas in Pyjamas at rank #5987 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is DOJO being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Ninjas in Pyjamas?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Chiliz Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ninjas in Pyjamas

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:34:06 (UTC+8)

Ninjas in Pyjamas (DOJO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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