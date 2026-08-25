NINEHOOD Price Today

The live NINEHOOD (NINEHOOD) price today is $ 0, with a 12.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current NINEHOOD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NINEHOOD.

NINEHOOD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 294,755, with a circulating supply of 1.00B NINEHOOD. During the last 24 hours, NINEHOOD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00250556, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NINEHOOD moved +1.46% in the last hour and -15.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.64K.

NINEHOOD (NINEHOOD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 294.76K$ 294.76K $ 294.76K Volume (24H) $ 55.64K$ 55.64K $ 55.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 294.76K$ 294.76K $ 294.76K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NINEHOOD is $ 294.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.64K. The circulating supply of NINEHOOD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 294.76K.