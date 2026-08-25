About NIKITA by Virtuals Nikita is a Virtuals-based AI agent designed to empower individuals with AI-driven alpha, project evaluations, ecosystem sentiment, and Crypto Twitter analysis. It offers market sentiment insights, advanced project discovery and analysis tools, an AI market-intelligence terminal, and inter-agent interactions. With a focus on delivering actionable insights, Nikita supports informed decision-making and adapts to the evolving needs of the ecosystem.

What is the current live price of NIKITA by Virtuals?

NIKITA by Virtuals is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of -3.62% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the NIKITA market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is NIKITA by Virtuals's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7685, supported by a market capitalization of ₦22897981.9762165065636000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 997293477.1918895 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence NIKITA by Virtuals's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.