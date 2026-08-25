Nikepig Price Today

The live Nikepig (NIKEPIG) price today is $ 0, with a 3.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current NIKEPIG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NIKEPIG.

Nikepig currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 404,975, with a circulating supply of 899.72M NIKEPIG. During the last 24 hours, NIKEPIG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01797996, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NIKEPIG moved -- in the last hour and +42.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 147.50.

Nikepig (NIKEPIG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 404.98K$ 404.98K $ 404.98K Volume (24H) $ 147.50$ 147.50 $ 147.50 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 404.98K$ 404.98K $ 404.98K Circulation Supply 899.72M 899.72M 899.72M Total Supply 899,717,800.0 899,717,800.0 899,717,800.0

The current Market Cap of Nikepig is $ 404.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 147.50. The circulating supply of NIKEPIG is 899.72M, with a total supply of 899717800.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 404.98K.