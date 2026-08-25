Nikepig Price (NIKEPIG)
The live Nikepig (NIKEPIG) price today is $ 0, with a 3.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current NIKEPIG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NIKEPIG.
Nikepig currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 404,975, with a circulating supply of 899.72M NIKEPIG. During the last 24 hours, NIKEPIG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01797996, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NIKEPIG moved -- in the last hour and +42.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 147.50.
The current Market Cap of Nikepig is $ 404.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 147.50. The circulating supply of NIKEPIG is 899.72M, with a total supply of 899717800.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 404.98K.
--
+3.49%
+42.31%
+42.31%
In 2040, the price of Nikepig could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
NikePig ($NIKEPIG) is a community-driven meme coin on the Cardano blockchain, born from a viral tweet by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson about his rescued pet pig, Nike. Initially an abused pig, Nike suffered neglect, even being fed bacon by his former owner. Charles stepped in, adopting him and giving him a loving new home at Hoskinson Ranch, where he has since thrived under attentive care.
This heartwarming rescue story fuels $NIKEPIG’s spirit, making it a beloved symbol of community, resilience, and wholesome degeneracy across the ecosystem.
As one of only three Charles-affiliated tokens, it holds a unique spot in Cardano’s history. Launched fairly with 0% creator allocation, it leverages Cardano’s efficient, low-fee network, ensuring accessibility for everyday users to join the fun and support this inspiring journey.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Nikepig's current price?
Nikepig trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 3.49% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of NIKEPIG?
With a market cap of ₦549979464.28605707700000, NIKEPIG is ranked #3772 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Nikepig generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of NIKEPIG?
There are 899717800.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Nikepig fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Nikepig compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦24.4178252205314767632000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence NIKEPIG?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Meme,Cardano Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does NIKEPIG behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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