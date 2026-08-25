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The live Niftyx Protocol price today is 0.00252501 USD.SHROOM market cap is 108,765 USD. Track real-time SHROOM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Niftyx Protocol price today is 0.00252501 USD.SHROOM market cap is 108,765 USD. Track real-time SHROOM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Niftyx Protocol Logo

Niftyx Protocol Price (SHROOM)

Unlisted

1 SHROOM to USD Live Price:

$0.00250734
$0.00250734$0.00250734
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:32:50 (UTC+8)

Niftyx Protocol Price Today

The live Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) price today is $ 0.00252501, with a 2.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHROOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00252501 per SHROOM.

Niftyx Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 108,765, with a circulating supply of 43.07M SHROOM. During the last 24 hours, SHROOM traded between $ 0.00247367 (low) and $ 0.00253579 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.29, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHROOM moved -- in the last hour and +30.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.48.

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Market Information

$ 108.77K
$ 108.77K$ 108.77K

$ 18.48
$ 18.48$ 18.48

$ 165.53K
$ 165.53K$ 165.53K

43.07M
43.07M 43.07M

65,557,424.10714285
65,557,424.10714285 65,557,424.10714285

The current Market Cap of Niftyx Protocol is $ 108.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.48. The circulating supply of SHROOM is 43.07M, with a total supply of 65557424.10714285. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 165.53K.

Niftyx Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00247367
$ 0.00247367$ 0.00247367
24H Low
$ 0.00253579
$ 0.00253579$ 0.00253579
24H High

$ 0.00247367
$ 0.00247367$ 0.00247367

$ 0.00253579
$ 0.00253579$ 0.00253579

$ 1.29
$ 1.29$ 1.29

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+2.07%

+30.29%

+30.29%

Price Prediction for Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHROOM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Niftyx Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Niftyx Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHROOM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Niftyx Protocol Price Prediction.

What is Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM)

Niftyx is building a decentralised protocol for NFT trading and minting.

The project is building the infrastructure required to easily deploy and connect niche-focused global NFT markets ensuring a neutral playing field for creators, users and private firms.

Solutions for several market verticals are being deployed, starting with Gaming and with upcoming services for Music and Fashion NFTs among others.

The protocol uses EVM-compatible standards and operates under a DAO model, being 100% community-owned and driven.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Resource

Official Website

About Niftyx Protocol

What is Niftyx Protocol about?

What makes Niftyx Protocol unique?

The protocol utilizes EVM-compatible standards and operates under a DAO model, making it 100% community-owned and driven.

What can Niftyx Protocol be used for?

Niftyx Protocol is being deployed across several market verticals, starting with Gaming, with upcoming services for Music and Fashion NFTs, among others. Niftyx is building a decentralized protocol for NFT trading and minting. The project is developing the infrastructure to easily deploy and connect niche-focused global NFT markets, ensuring a neutral playing field for creators, users, and private firms.

What is today's price of Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM)?

The live price is ₦3.4291095675459892092000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 2.07%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of SHROOM are in circulation?

The circulating supply of SHROOM is 43074852.855983354, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Niftyx Protocol?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of SHROOM across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Niftyx Protocol today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦147709158.42477436380000, positioning Niftyx Protocol at rank #5365 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is SHROOM being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Niftyx Protocol?

The recent price movement of 2.07% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFTFi,Action Games,Governance, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Niftyx Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:32:50 (UTC+8)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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