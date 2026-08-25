What is Niftyx Protocol about?

What makes Niftyx Protocol unique?

The protocol utilizes EVM-compatible standards and operates under a DAO model, making it 100% community-owned and driven.

What can Niftyx Protocol be used for?

Niftyx Protocol is being deployed across several market verticals, starting with Gaming, with upcoming services for Music and Fashion NFTs, among others. Niftyx is building a decentralized protocol for NFT trading and minting. The project is developing the infrastructure to easily deploy and connect niche-focused global NFT markets, ensuring a neutral playing field for creators, users, and private firms.

What is today's price of Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM)?

The live price is ₦3.4291095675459892092000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 2.07%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of SHROOM are in circulation?

The circulating supply of SHROOM is 43074852.855983354, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Niftyx Protocol?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of SHROOM across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Niftyx Protocol today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦147709158.42477436380000, positioning Niftyx Protocol at rank #5365 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is SHROOM being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Niftyx Protocol?

The recent price movement of 2.07% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),Yield Farming,NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,NFTFi,Action Games,Governance, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.