What is Nifty League about?

The Nifty League is an NFT gaming platform built with nostalgic retro games in mind. Our first play-2-earn game, "Nifty Smashers," is now available, bringing together degens from mainnet to compete. NFTL is our governance and utility token, used for voting on DAO proposals and covering ecosystem-wide expenses, such as renaming characters.

What is the live price of Nifty League?

Nifty League is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is NFTL today?

The price volatility of NFTL within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Nifty League?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has NFTL generated?

In the last 24 hours, NFTL accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦98.41573385488483056000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Nifty League?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does NFTL compare to other Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Arcade Games,Gaming Marketplace tokens?

Within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Ethereum Ecosystem,Immutable zkEVM Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Arcade Games,Gaming Marketplace category, NFTL shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.