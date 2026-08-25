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The live NICE price today is 0 USD.NICE market cap is 30,383 USD. Track real-time NICE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live NICE price today is 0 USD.NICE market cap is 30,383 USD. Track real-time NICE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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NICE Price Info

What is NICE

NICE Official Website

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NICE Price Forecast

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NICE Price (NICE)

Unlisted

1 NICE to USD Live Price:

$0.00002982
$0.00002982$0.00002982
+4.17%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
NICE (NICE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:32:31 (UTC+8)

NICE Price Today

The live NICE (NICE) price today is $ 0, with a 6.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current NICE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NICE.

NICE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,383, with a circulating supply of 999.05M NICE. During the last 24 hours, NICE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NICE moved +0.22% in the last hour and -10.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NICE (NICE) Market Information

$ 30.38K
$ 30.38K$ 30.38K

--
----

$ 30.38K
$ 30.38K$ 30.38K

999.05M
999.05M 999.05M

999,048,260.295301
999,048,260.295301 999,048,260.295301

The current Market Cap of NICE is $ 30.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NICE is 999.05M, with a total supply of 999048260.295301. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.38K.

NICE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.22%

+6.75%

-10.78%

-10.78%

Price Prediction for NICE

NICE (NICE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NICE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
NICE (NICE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of NICE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price NICE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NICE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking NICE Price Prediction.

What is NICE (NICE)

BREAKING: A viral movement is calling for “I.C.E.” to be renamed “N.I.C.E.” — forcing the mainstream media to say “NICE Agents.”

N.I.C.E. = National Immigration & Customs Enforcement.

What started as social media posts is quickly turning into a narrative wave with large community, celebrity, and government support.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NICE (NICE) Resource

Official Website

About NICE

What is the current trading price of NICE?

NICE (NICE) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 6.74% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing NICE's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in NICE?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is NICE's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6952 with a market capitalization of ₦41261870.64239341236000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about NICE?

With 999048260.295301 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to NICE's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does NICE stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, NICE continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NICE

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:32:31 (UTC+8)

NICE (NICE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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