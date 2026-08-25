Nibor Price Today

The live Nibor (NIBOR) price today is $ 0, with a 3.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current NIBOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NIBOR.

Nibor currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,522, with a circulating supply of 911.13M NIBOR. During the last 24 hours, NIBOR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NIBOR moved -0.08% in the last hour and +18.04% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nibor (NIBOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.52K$ 23.52K $ 23.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.46K$ 24.46K $ 24.46K Circulation Supply 911.13M 911.13M 911.13M Total Supply 947,471,511.7506334 947,471,511.7506334 947,471,511.7506334

The current Market Cap of Nibor is $ 23.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NIBOR is 911.13M, with a total supply of 947471511.7506334. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.46K.