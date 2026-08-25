Nibiru Price Today

The live Nibiru (NIBI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current NIBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NIBI.

Nibiru currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 525,153, with a circulating supply of 1.05B NIBI. During the last 24 hours, NIBI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.960086, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NIBI moved +0.12% in the last hour and -0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 24.34K.

Nibiru (NIBI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 525.15K$ 525.15K $ 525.15K Volume (24H) $ 24.34K$ 24.34K $ 24.34K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 557.10K$ 557.10K $ 557.10K Circulation Supply 1.05B 1.05B 1.05B Total Supply 1,111,303,310.384675 1,111,303,310.384675 1,111,303,310.384675

The current Market Cap of Nibiru is $ 525.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 24.34K. The circulating supply of NIBI is 1.05B, with a total supply of 1111303310.384675. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 557.10K.