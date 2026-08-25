Nia Price Today

The live Nia (NIA) price today is $ 0.059695, with a 0.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current NIA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.059695 per NIA.

Nia currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,912.91, with a circulating supply of 300.00K NIA. During the last 24 hours, NIA traded between $ 0.058473 (low) and $ 0.062773 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.9085, while the all-time low was $ 0.051951.

In short-term performance, NIA moved -0.07% in the last hour and +7.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 91.53.

Nia (NIA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.91K$ 17.91K $ 17.91K Volume (24H) $ 91.53$ 91.53 $ 91.53 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.71K$ 59.71K $ 59.71K Circulation Supply 300.00K 300.00K 300.00K Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nia is $ 17.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 91.53. The circulating supply of NIA is 300.00K, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.71K.