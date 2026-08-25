nft wizard Price Today

The live nft wizard (NFTWIZ) price today is $ 0, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current NFTWIZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NFTWIZ.

nft wizard currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 152,222, with a circulating supply of 767.53M NFTWIZ. During the last 24 hours, NFTWIZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NFTWIZ moved -0.01% in the last hour and +12.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 138.76.

nft wizard (NFTWIZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 152.22K$ 152.22K $ 152.22K Volume (24H) $ 138.76$ 138.76 $ 138.76 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 152.22K$ 152.22K $ 152.22K Circulation Supply 767.53M 767.53M 767.53M Total Supply 767,534,567.0 767,534,567.0 767,534,567.0

The current Market Cap of nft wizard is $ 152.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 138.76. The circulating supply of NFTWIZ is 767.53M, with a total supply of 767534567.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 152.22K.