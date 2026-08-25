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The live NFT Worlds price today is 0 USD.WRLD market cap is 76,688 USD. Track real-time WRLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live NFT Worlds price today is 0 USD.WRLD market cap is 76,688 USD. Track real-time WRLD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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NFT Worlds Price (WRLD)

Unlisted

1 WRLD to USD Live Price:

$0.0001397
$0.0001397$0.0001397
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
NFT Worlds (WRLD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:31:12 (UTC+8)

NFT Worlds Price Today

The live NFT Worlds (WRLD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WRLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WRLD.

NFT Worlds currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 76,688, with a circulating supply of 548.93M WRLD. During the last 24 hours, WRLD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.623493, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WRLD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.48.

NFT Worlds (WRLD) Market Information

$ 76.69K
$ 76.69K$ 76.69K

$ 1.48
$ 1.48$ 1.48

$ 698.52K
$ 698.52K$ 698.52K

548.93M
548.93M 548.93M

5,000,000,000.0
5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NFT Worlds is $ 76.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.48. The circulating supply of WRLD is 548.93M, with a total supply of 5000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 698.52K.

NFT Worlds Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.623493
$ 0.623493$ 0.623493

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for NFT Worlds

NFT Worlds (WRLD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WRLD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
NFT Worlds (WRLD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of NFT Worlds could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price NFT Worlds will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WRLD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking NFT Worlds Price Prediction.

What is NFT Worlds (WRLD)

$WRLD is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is the primary utility token and the token used when playing in an NFT World. Players will be able to use $WRLD tokens to access exclusive experiences, items, perks, content and more within NFT Worlds. These tokens will be given to the owner of a world a player is playing in, in exchange for the specific experience, items, perks, content, etc as promised by the world owner for a token transaction. These transactions will happen through an in-game UI connected to the blockchain. We’ve created the integration of the $WRLD token with NFT Worlds in such a way that nearly any in-game experience, perk, item or access to content can be created by world owners and require $WRLD tokens from players in their worlds in order to access or participate in such content. Additionally, $WRLD will be required for purchasing optional, custom NFT World character NFTs, and may sometimes be required for unannounced global NFT Worlds perks and content in the future.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

NFT Worlds (WRLD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Arcade GamesEthereum EcosystemGaming (GameFi)

About NFT Worlds

What is the live price of NFT Worlds?

NFT Worlds is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is WRLD today?

The price volatility of WRLD within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for NFT Worlds?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has WRLD generated?

In the last 24 hours, WRLD accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦846.73954225842727356000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for NFT Worlds?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does WRLD compare to other Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Metaverse,Polygon Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Arcade Games tokens?

Within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Metaverse,Polygon Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Arcade Games category, WRLD shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NFT Worlds

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:31:12 (UTC+8)

NFT Worlds (WRLD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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