NFT Stars Price Today

The live NFT Stars (NFTS) price today is $ 0.00506332, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NFTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00506332 per NFTS.

NFT Stars currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 101,266, with a circulating supply of 20.00M NFTS. During the last 24 hours, NFTS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.09, while the all-time low was $ 0.0.

In short-term performance, NFTS moved -- in the last hour and +4.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 10.69.

NFT Stars (NFTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 101.27K$ 101.27K $ 101.27K Volume (24H) $ 10.69$ 10.69 $ 10.69 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 101.27K$ 101.27K $ 101.27K Circulation Supply 20.00M 20.00M 20.00M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NFT Stars is $ 101.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 10.69. The circulating supply of NFTS is 20.00M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.27K.