NFT Art Finance Price (NFTART)
The live NFT Art Finance (NFTART) price today is $ 0, with a 0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current NFTART to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NFTART.
NFT Art Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 119,453, with a circulating supply of 21,923.99T NFTART. During the last 24 hours, NFTART traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NFTART moved -0.50% in the last hour and +12.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of NFT Art Finance is $ 119.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NFTART is 21,923.99T, with a total supply of 1.0e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 544.85K.
-0.50%
+0.20%
+12.42%
+12.42%
In 2040, the price of NFT Art Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
NFTART is a deflationary utility token on BSC powering the NFT ecosystem enter. The tokenomics rewards holders with a passive income where 5% is redistributed and 5% is burnt on every transaction on the blockchain.
NFTART was stealth launched late March 2021 with no pre-sale. The smart contract ownership of the token is renounced, and all codes are audited externally for the investors’ safety.
enter.art & enter.audio are the first platforms where NFTART is used as the utility token, but plans for the future are big and stretch far.
On the Enter platforms you will find free and easy access features for everything you need as an NFT artist. The only fees you have to consider are BSC transactional fees, which are very low compared to other networks. You can choose up to 20% royalties on all future resales of your art, making sure that your wallet holdings increase with the value of your works.
Enter offer easy access to minting, built-in royalty splitting, the ability to mint up to 20.000 NFTs at once, and has already been established as a go-to place for visual NFT art on Binance Smart Chain.
The ecosystem is being built by the Norwegian crypto and tech company Enter. The team is public.
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What is NFT Art Finance about?
NFTART is a deflationary utility token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) designed to power the NFT ecosystem. It features tokenomics that reward holders with passive income, where 5% of each transaction is redistributed to holders and another 5% is burnt, gradually reducing the total supply over time.
What makes NFT Art Finance unique?
NFT Art Finance is distinguished by its deflationary tokenomics model, where 5% of each transaction is redistributed to holders and 5% is burnt. The smart contract ownership has been renounced, and the code is externally audited, ensuring investor safety. The platforms enter.art and enter.audio utilize NFTART as their utility token, offering artists free and easy access to minting, built-in royalty splitting, and the ability to mint up to 20,000 NFTs at once. Additionally, artists can set up to 20% royalties on future resales, increasing their earnings as their work gains value.
What's the history of NFT Art Finance?
NFTART was launched in late March 2021 with no pre-sale. The token's smart contract ownership has been renounced, and the code has been externally audited to ensure investor safety. The ecosystem is developed by Enter, a Norwegian crypto and tech company with a public team.
What's next for NFT Art Finance?
With the first platforms, enter.art and enter.audio, already operational, NFT Art Finance has ambitious plans for future expansion, demonstrating a commitment to growing the ecosystem and enhancing its offerings.
What can NFT Art Finance be used for?
NFT Art Finance serves as the utility token on platforms like enter.art and enter.audio, providing artists with tools for minting NFTs, royalty splitting, and more. The low transaction fees on BSC make it an attractive choice for artists seeking to maximize their earnings and grow their digital assets.
What is today's price of NFT Art Finance (NFTART)?
The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.19%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of NFTART are in circulation?
The circulating supply of NFTART is 2.1923986859023136e+16, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own NFT Art Finance?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of NFTART across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of NFT Art Finance today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦162224080.36881875676000, positioning NFT Art Finance at rank #5239 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is NFTART being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of NFT Art Finance?
The recent price movement of 0.19% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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