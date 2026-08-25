What is NEZHA about?

As NEZHA hits North American theaters in two days, we’re bringing its fearless spirit to BSC—the perfect place for innovation and growth.

What is the real-time price of NEZHA today?

The live price of NEZHA stands at ₦, moving -2.09% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for NEZHA?

NEZHA has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is NEZHA showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is NEZHA currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests NEZHA is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of NEZHA?

With a market cap of ₦35615066.24088362700000, NEZHA is ranked #7151, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has NEZHA seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does NEZHA compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦3.3199217190896672412000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence NEZHA's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.