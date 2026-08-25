Neza Price Today

The live Neza (SN99) price today is $ 0.994638, with a 24.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN99 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.994638 per SN99.

Neza currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 419,078, with a circulating supply of 421.34K SN99. During the last 24 hours, SN99 traded between $ 0.814026 (low) and $ 1.042 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.54, while the all-time low was $ 0.007668.

In short-term performance, SN99 moved +2.21% in the last hour and +53.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 131.53K.

Neza (SN99) Market Information

Market Cap $ 419.08K$ 419.08K $ 419.08K Volume (24H) $ 131.53K$ 131.53K $ 131.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 419.08K$ 419.08K $ 419.08K Circulation Supply 421.34K 421.34K 421.34K Total Supply 421,340.134541687 421,340.134541687 421,340.134541687

The current Market Cap of Neza is $ 419.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 131.53K. The circulating supply of SN99 is 421.34K, with a total supply of 421340.134541687. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 419.08K.