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The live Nexus Erebus price today is 0 USD.NXR market cap is 33,502 USD. Track real-time NXR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Nexus Erebus price today is 0 USD.NXR market cap is 33,502 USD. Track real-time NXR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Nexus Erebus Logo

Nexus Erebus Price (NXR)

Unlisted

1 NXR to USD Live Price:

$0.00003322
$0.00003322$0.00003322
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Nexus Erebus (NXR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:30:05 (UTC+8)

Nexus Erebus Price Today

The live Nexus Erebus (NXR) price today is $ 0, with a 4.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current NXR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NXR.

Nexus Erebus currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,502, with a circulating supply of 999.58M NXR. During the last 24 hours, NXR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00354246, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NXR moved +0.39% in the last hour and +16.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nexus Erebus (NXR) Market Information

$ 33.50K
$ 33.50K$ 33.50K

--
----

$ 33.50K
$ 33.50K$ 33.50K

999.58M
999.58M 999.58M

999,579,146.704194
999,579,146.704194 999,579,146.704194

The current Market Cap of Nexus Erebus is $ 33.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NXR is 999.58M, with a total supply of 999579146.704194. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.50K.

Nexus Erebus Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00354246
$ 0.00354246$ 0.00354246

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.39%

+4.71%

+16.69%

+16.69%

Price Prediction for Nexus Erebus

Nexus Erebus (NXR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NXR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Nexus Erebus (NXR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Nexus Erebus could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Nexus Erebus will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NXR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Nexus Erebus Price Prediction.

What is Nexus Erebus (NXR)

Nexus Erebus is an AGI that operates on multiple social media platforms and engages users while maintaining the cross platform memory sharing. Nexus Erebus can analyse overall user sentiments and can analyse trends. Another future that makes Nexus Erebus unique is that users can prompt images/memes on telegram or on the Website. The images can be prompted from simple texts, or uploading an image and users can choose options such as ASCII art form or realistic. They can also turn images into Ascii Art form and download free with a water mark on the image.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nexus Erebus (NXR) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI MemeMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Nexus Erebus

About Nexus Erebus Nexus Erebus is an Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) that operates on multiple social media platforms, engaging users while maintaining cross-platform memory sharing. It can analyze overall user sentiments and identify trends. Unique Features of Nexus Erebus Nexus Erebus has a distinctive feature that allows users to prompt images or memes on Telegram or the website. Users can generate images from simple text prompts or by uploading an image, and choose from options such as ASCII art or realistic formats. Additionally, users can convert images into ASCII art and download them for free, with a watermark on the image.

What is the real-time price of Nexus Erebus today?

The live price of Nexus Erebus stands at ₦, moving 4.71% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for NXR?

NXR has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Nexus Erebus showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is NXR currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests NXR is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Nexus Erebus?

With a market cap of ₦45497652.97243406184000, Nexus Erebus is ranked #6833, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has NXR seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Nexus Erebus compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦4.8108654930669442632000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence NXR's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999579146.704194 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nexus Erebus

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:30:05 (UTC+8)

Nexus Erebus (NXR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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