Newrails Euro Price Today

The live Newrails Euro (EURW) price today is $ 1.17, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current EURW to USD conversion rate is $ 1.17 per EURW.

Newrails Euro currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 371,922, with a circulating supply of 318.92K EURW. During the last 24 hours, EURW traded between $ 1.16 (low) and $ 1.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.19, while the all-time low was $ 1.13.

In short-term performance, EURW moved +0.06% in the last hour and +0.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.18M.

Newrails Euro (EURW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 371.92K$ 371.92K $ 371.92K Volume (24H) $ 2.18M$ 2.18M $ 2.18M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 460.70K$ 460.70K $ 460.70K Circulation Supply 318.92K 318.92K 318.92K Total Supply 395,047.8336 395,047.8336 395,047.8336

The current Market Cap of Newrails Euro is $ 371.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.18M. The circulating supply of EURW is 318.92K, with a total supply of 395047.8336. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 460.70K.