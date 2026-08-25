New Vision Fund Price Today

The live New Vision Fund (NVF) price today is $ 0, with a 1.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NVF.

New Vision Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 112,044, with a circulating supply of 10.00B NVF. During the last 24 hours, NVF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NVF moved -0.02% in the last hour and +22.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

New Vision Fund (NVF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 112.04K$ 112.04K $ 112.04K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 112.04K$ 112.04K $ 112.04K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of New Vision Fund is $ 112.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NVF is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 112.04K.