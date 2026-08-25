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The live New Vision Fund price today is 0 USD.NVF market cap is 112,044 USD. Track real-time NVF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live New Vision Fund price today is 0 USD.NVF market cap is 112,044 USD. Track real-time NVF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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New Vision Fund Price (NVF)

Unlisted

1 NVF to USD Live Price:

$0.00001117
$0.00001117$0.00001117
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
New Vision Fund (NVF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:29:26 (UTC+8)

New Vision Fund Price Today

The live New Vision Fund (NVF) price today is $ 0, with a 1.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NVF.

New Vision Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 112,044, with a circulating supply of 10.00B NVF. During the last 24 hours, NVF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NVF moved -0.02% in the last hour and +22.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

New Vision Fund (NVF) Market Information

$ 112.04K
$ 112.04K$ 112.04K

--
----

$ 112.04K
$ 112.04K$ 112.04K

10.00B
10.00B 10.00B

10,000,000,000.0
10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of New Vision Fund is $ 112.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NVF is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 112.04K.

New Vision Fund Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.02%

-1.02%

+22.07%

+22.07%

Price Prediction for New Vision Fund

New Vision Fund (NVF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NVF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
New Vision Fund (NVF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of New Vision Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price New Vision Fund will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NVF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking New Vision Fund Price Prediction.

What is New Vision Fund (NVF)

$NVF（喵喵币）是一个部署在以太坊主网的社区驱动型Meme代币，灵感来源于东方经典文化符号——招财猫，象征好运、财富与福气。项目于2025年底至2026年初启动，定位为2026年以太坊Meme赛道中的东方文化代表，目标是成为继狗系（SHIB/DOGE）、蛙系（PEPE）之后的新一代主流Meme叙事。 核心功能与机制包括： 纯社区驱动，无预挖、无团队份额，采用公平发射模式（初始流动性极低，1 ETH对10亿枚起步，单价约0.000000001 ETH，具备早期低市值高弹性特征）；
通过多阶段社区活动增强共识：第一阶段“祈福空投”已完成，短短数周发放超7000份福袋，远超原计划，快速积累数千早期持有者；
与中国头部NFT项目“新哇塞星球”达成战略合作，持有一定数量$NVF（例如100万枚以上）的用户可获得限量新哇塞星球NFT空投（总限量1万个），实现Meme代币与NFT资产的跨生态联动；
建立“NVF喵皇社区”（Telegram/Discord/X），作为长期文化与共识承载地，强调东方福文化、幽默梗图、招财叙事。

项目本质上是文化+社区+投机性的Meme经济实验，旨在将东方招财猫这一具有千年文化积淀的IP，转化为Web3时代全球可参与的财富与娱乐符号。目前处于早期全球流动性开放阶段，重点依靠社区自发传播与文化共鸣实现增长。

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New Vision Fund (NVF) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMeme

About New Vision Fund

What is the live trading price of New Vision Fund today?

The current trading price of New Vision Fund stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for NVF?

NVF recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for New Vision Fund?

In the last 24 hours, New Vision Fund has seen a price movement of -1.02%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has New Vision Fund traded in today?

Within the past day, New Vision Fund fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About New Vision Fund

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:29:26 (UTC+8)

New Vision Fund (NVF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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