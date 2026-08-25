New Order Price (NEWO)
The live New Order (NEWO) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEWO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NEWO.
New Order currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 90,535, with a circulating supply of 396.09M NEWO. During the last 24 hours, NEWO traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.17, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NEWO moved -- in the last hour and -8.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 38.25.
The current Market Cap of New Order is $ 90.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 38.25. The circulating supply of NEWO is 396.09M, with a total supply of 396086061.54696476. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 90.54K.
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-8.25%
-8.25%
In 2040, the price of New Order could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
New Order was created with a goal to build a self-governing incubator positioned to assist DeFi innovation, through promoting new asset classes, chain independence and machine learning. Our community includes some of the most accomplished and respected DeFi and Web3 professionals and projects. We believe that the immense opportunities of decentralized finance can only be rendered through embracing collaboration, non-segregation and multi-chain at its base. Web3, as compared to the legacy internet of the present, is best utilized through collaboration and communal contribution as opposed to the oligopolistic domination witnessed today. This vision has yet to be widely developed in the blockchain space, and thus is largely bottlenecked by the lack of interoperability, and this is exactly why we are introducing New Order. New Order is an Ecosystem DAO that is built to operate as a launchpad for the most innovative Web3 financial products, tools and applications that contribute to the vision of creating a fully composable financial ecosystem embracing multi-chain DeFi at its core. The DAO will support early stage projects aligned with its vision of being chain-agnostic, focused on a plethora of innovative new-age asset classes including data-driven tokens, NFT's and more. The primary goal is to create an ecosystem that is not bottlenecked by limiting interoperability and allow liquidity to freely enter markets and foster growth in the biggest financial ecosystem in DeFi.
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What is New Order about?
New Order was created with the goal of building a self-governing incubator to assist DeFi innovation by promoting new asset classes, chain independence, and machine learning. Our community comprises accomplished and respected DeFi and Web3 professionals and projects. We believe that the immense opportunities of decentralized finance can only be realized through collaboration, non-segregation, and multi-chain infrastructure. Unlike the legacy internet, which is dominated by oligopolies, Web3 thrives on collaboration and communal contribution. This vision is underdeveloped in the blockchain space, primarily due to a lack of interoperability. New Order aims to address this bottleneck.
What makes New Order unique?
New Order is an Ecosystem DAO designed as a launchpad for innovative Web3 financial products, tools, and applications. It supports early-stage projects that align with its vision of a chain-agnostic, multi-chain DeFi ecosystem. The DAO focuses on new-age asset classes, including data-driven tokens and NFTs. Its primary objective is to create an ecosystem free from interoperability limitations, allowing liquidity to flow freely and fostering growth in the largest financial ecosystem in DeFi.
What is the live price of New Order?
The current valuation sits at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect NEWO?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is New Order's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of ₦122951764.42777499220000, New Order stands at rank #5247, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
NEWO recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is NEWO today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence New Order?
Factors include circulating supply (396086061.54696476 tokens), adoption trends within Avalanche Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.
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