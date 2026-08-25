New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo Price (KIRBY)
The live New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo (KIRBY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIRBY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIRBY.
New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,364.51, with a circulating supply of 998.35M KIRBY. During the last 24 hours, KIRBY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01773507, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, KIRBY moved -- in the last hour and +24.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo is $ 12.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KIRBY is 998.35M, with a total supply of 998353612.490216. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.36K.
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--
+24.18%
+24.18%
In 2040, the price of New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The KIRBY token is a community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the birth of Kirby, a baby elephant at the Houston Zoo. While primarily created for fun and community engagement, KIRBY also raises awareness for wildlife conservation. The token features exclusive content centered around Kirby, aiming to build a strong, supportive community of animal lovers and crypto enthusiasts. With its low-cost, fast transactions on Solana, KIRBY combines the excitement of memecoins with a heartwarming story that resonates with its holders.
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About New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo The KIRBY token is a community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the birth of Kirby, a baby elephant at the Houston Zoo. While primarily created for fun and community engagement, KIRBY also raises awareness for wildlife conservation. The token features exclusive content centered around Kirby, aiming to build a strong, supportive community of animal lovers and crypto enthusiasts. With its low-cost, fast transactions on Solana, KIRBY combines the excitement of memecoins with a heartwarming story that resonates with its holders.
What is New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo's current price?
New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of KIRBY?
With a market cap of ₦16791719.4541875315492000, KIRBY is ranked #8215 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of KIRBY?
There are 998353612.490216 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.
How does New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦24.0852504418191796644000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence KIRBY?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Zoo-Themed category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does KIRBY behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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