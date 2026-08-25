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The live New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo price today is 0 USD.KIRBY market cap is 12,364.51 USD. Track real-time KIRBY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo price today is 0 USD.KIRBY market cap is 12,364.51 USD. Track real-time KIRBY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo Logo

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo Price (KIRBY)

Unlisted

1 KIRBY to USD Live Price:

$0.00001238
$0.00001238$0.00001238
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo (KIRBY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:28:39 (UTC+8)

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo Price Today

The live New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo (KIRBY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current KIRBY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KIRBY.

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,364.51, with a circulating supply of 998.35M KIRBY. During the last 24 hours, KIRBY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01773507, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KIRBY moved -- in the last hour and +24.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo (KIRBY) Market Information

$ 12.36K
$ 12.36K$ 12.36K

--
----

$ 12.36K
$ 12.36K$ 12.36K

998.35M
998.35M 998.35M

998,353,612.490216
998,353,612.490216 998,353,612.490216

The current Market Cap of New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo is $ 12.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KIRBY is 998.35M, with a total supply of 998353612.490216. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.36K.

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.01773507
$ 0.01773507$ 0.01773507

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+24.18%

+24.18%

Price Prediction for New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo (KIRBY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KIRBY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo (KIRBY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KIRBY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo Price Prediction.

What is New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo (KIRBY)

The KIRBY token is a community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the birth of Kirby, a baby elephant at the Houston Zoo. While primarily created for fun and community engagement, KIRBY also raises awareness for wildlife conservation. The token features exclusive content centered around Kirby, aiming to build a strong, supportive community of animal lovers and crypto enthusiasts. With its low-cost, fast transactions on Solana, KIRBY combines the excitement of memecoins with a heartwarming story that resonates with its holders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo (KIRBY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo

About New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo The KIRBY token is a community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the birth of Kirby, a baby elephant at the Houston Zoo. While primarily created for fun and community engagement, KIRBY also raises awareness for wildlife conservation. The token features exclusive content centered around Kirby, aiming to build a strong, supportive community of animal lovers and crypto enthusiasts. With its low-cost, fast transactions on Solana, KIRBY combines the excitement of memecoins with a heartwarming story that resonates with its holders.

What is New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo's current price?

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of KIRBY?

With a market cap of ₦16791719.4541875315492000, KIRBY is ranked #8215 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of KIRBY?

There are 998353612.490216 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦24.0852504418191796644000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence KIRBY?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Zoo-Themed category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does KIRBY behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:28:39 (UTC+8)

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo (KIRBY) Important Industry Updates

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02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
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Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
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