About New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo The KIRBY token is a community-driven memecoin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the birth of Kirby, a baby elephant at the Houston Zoo. While primarily created for fun and community engagement, KIRBY also raises awareness for wildlife conservation. The token features exclusive content centered around Kirby, aiming to build a strong, supportive community of animal lovers and crypto enthusiasts. With its low-cost, fast transactions on Solana, KIRBY combines the excitement of memecoins with a heartwarming story that resonates with its holders.

What is New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo's current price?

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of KIRBY?

With a market cap of ₦16791719.4541875315492000, KIRBY is ranked #8215 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of KIRBY?

There are 998353612.490216 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦24.0852504418191796644000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence KIRBY?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Zoo-Themed category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does KIRBY behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.