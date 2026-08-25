What is the real-time price of New Ancient DNA Cloned Wolf today?

The live price of New Ancient DNA Cloned Wolf stands at ₦, moving 8.60% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for REMUS?

REMUS has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is New Ancient DNA Cloned Wolf showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is REMUS currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests REMUS is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of New Ancient DNA Cloned Wolf?

With a market cap of ₦40619509.29513171720000, New Ancient DNA Cloned Wolf is ranked #6971, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has REMUS seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does New Ancient DNA Cloned Wolf compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦7.0920631105359346332000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence REMUS's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (998913935.395053 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.