How much is New Ancient DNA worth right now?

New Ancient DNA is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 1.81% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is REMUS going up or down today?

REMUS has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Zoo-Themed ecosystem.

How popular is New Ancient DNA today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling REMUS.

What makes New Ancient DNA different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Zoo-Themed category and built on the -- network, REMUS offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much REMUS exists in the market?

There are 420690000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is New Ancient DNA's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.