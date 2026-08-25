neversol Price (NEVER)
The live neversol (NEVER) price today is $ 0, with a 8.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEVER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NEVER.
neversol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,549.6, with a circulating supply of 95.97B NEVER. During the last 24 hours, NEVER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NEVER moved -- in the last hour and +29.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of neversol is $ 17.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEVER is 95.97B, with a total supply of 95967829940.51114. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.55K.
--
+8.42%
+29.62%
+29.62%
In 2040, the price of neversol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$NEVER is a groundbreaking project that brings the power of memes to the Solana network, revolutionizing the way we perceive and interact with digital assets. Built on the Solana blockchain, $NEVER leverages the speed and scalability of Solana to create a vibrant and dynamic meme economy.
Key Features:
Meme NFTs on Solana: $NEVER introduces a unique collection of meme-inspired non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain. These NFTs capture the essence of internet culture and enable users to own, trade, and showcase their favorite memes in a decentralized and secure environment.
Community-driven Governance: $NEVER is more than just a collection of memes; it's a community-driven project where users actively participate in governance decisions. Holders of $NEVER tokens have the power to propose and vote on changes to the platform, ensuring a democratic and inclusive ecosystem.
Liquidity Pools and Staking: Users can engage with $NEVER through liquidity pools and staking mechanisms. By providing liquidity to meme pairs or staking $NEVER tokens, users can earn rewards, fostering a dynamic and participatory community.
Meme Farming: $NEVER introduces the concept of "meme farming," allowing users to cultivate and grow their meme collections over time. The more active and engaged a user is within the $NEVER ecosystem, the greater their potential for cultivating rare and valuable meme NFTs.
Cross-Platform Compatibility: $NEVER is designed to be accessible across various platforms, making it easy for users to interact with the meme economy seamlessly. Whether through web platforms, mobile apps, or browser extensions, $NEVER ensures a user-friendly experience for all.
Dynamic Marketplace: The $NEVER marketplace serves as a hub for meme enthusiasts, providing a space for buying, selling, and trading meme NFTs. The marketplace is driven by the community, with decentralized features that empower users to set their own terms for transactions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is neversol about?
$NEVER is a groundbreaking project that brings the power of memes to the Solana network, revolutionizing the way we perceive and interact with digital assets. Built on the Solana blockchain, $NEVER leverages the speed and scalability of Solana to create a vibrant and dynamic meme economy.
What makes neversol unique?
$NEVER introduces a unique collection of meme-inspired non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Solana blockchain. These NFTs capture the essence of internet culture and enable users to own, trade, and showcase their favorite memes in a decentralized and secure environment. Community-driven Governance, Liquidity Pools and Staking, Meme Farming, Cross-Platform Compatibility, and a Dynamic Marketplace are key features that make $NEVER unique.
What can neversol be used for?
$NEVER can be used for owning, trading, and showcasing meme NFTs, participating in governance decisions, providing liquidity to meme pairs, staking $NEVER tokens, meme farming, and buying, selling, and trading meme NFTs on the dynamic marketplace.
What is the current price of neversol?
neversol (NEVER) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 8.42% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.
What role does neversol play in its ecosystem?
As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme sector, NEVER often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.
How actively is NEVER being traded today?
Over the last 24 hours, NEVER recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.
What is the circulating supply of neversol?
There are 95967829940.51114 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.
What is the market cap and rank of NEVER?
neversol currently holds market rank #7603 with a market capitalization of ₦23833371.458570497632000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.
How has neversol performed in the last 24 hours?
Its price has shown a price movement of 8.42% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.
How does neversol compare to similar assets in the same category?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme segment, NEVER demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.
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