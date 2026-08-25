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The live Neutaro price today is 0.00124283 USD.NTMPI market cap is 242,315 USD. Track real-time NTMPI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Neutaro price today is 0.00124283 USD.NTMPI market cap is 242,315 USD. Track real-time NTMPI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Neutaro Price (NTMPI)

Unlisted

1 NTMPI to USD Live Price:

$0.0012377
$0.0012377$0.0012377
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Neutaro (NTMPI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:27:21 (UTC+8)

Neutaro Price Today

The live Neutaro (NTMPI) price today is $ 0.00124283, with a 12.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current NTMPI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00124283 per NTMPI.

Neutaro currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 242,315, with a circulating supply of 192.71M NTMPI. During the last 24 hours, NTMPI traded between $ 0.00121357 (low) and $ 0.00148527 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.082597, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NTMPI moved -0.04% in the last hour and +16.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.29.

Neutaro (NTMPI) Market Information

$ 242.32K
$ 242.32K$ 242.32K

$ 11.29
$ 11.29$ 11.29

$ 502.92K
$ 502.92K$ 502.92K

192.71M
192.71M 192.71M

399,963,020.0
399,963,020.0 399,963,020.0

The current Market Cap of Neutaro is $ 242.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.29. The circulating supply of NTMPI is 192.71M, with a total supply of 399963020.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 502.92K.

Neutaro Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00121357
$ 0.00121357$ 0.00121357
24H Low
$ 0.00148527
$ 0.00148527$ 0.00148527
24H High

$ 0.00121357
$ 0.00121357$ 0.00121357

$ 0.00148527
$ 0.00148527$ 0.00148527

$ 0.082597
$ 0.082597$ 0.082597

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.04%

-12.81%

+16.46%

+16.46%

Price Prediction for Neutaro

Neutaro (NTMPI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NTMPI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Neutaro (NTMPI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Neutaro could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Neutaro will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NTMPI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Neutaro Price Prediction.

What is Neutaro (NTMPI)

Neutaro (NTMPI) serves as the governance token for Timpi (www.timpi.io), a technology pioneer poised to shake up the industry through Decentralization, Web3, and AI.

At the heart of Timpi's mission lies their proprietary web-scale index, powered by a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure) node network. This innovative infrastructure, complemented by state-of-the-art AI technology, drives the development of a suite of services prioritizing user privacy and data integrity above all else.

Timpi’s Search Engine, their flagship service, represents just the beginning of their groundbreaking offerings. By delivering impartial search results devoid of user tracking and manipulation, Timpi is poised to revolutionize the search experience, setting a new standard for transparency and trust.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Neutaro

What is the current price of Neutaro?

Neutaro (NTMPI) is trading at ₦1.6878349962309780036000, reflecting a price movement of -12.81% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Neutaro play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN,Osmosis Ecosystem sector, NTMPI often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is NTMPI being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, NTMPI recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Neutaro?

There are 192708061.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of NTMPI?

Neutaro currently holds market rank #4362 with a market capitalization of ₦329077779.83449822980000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Neutaro performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -12.81% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Neutaro compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN,Osmosis Ecosystem segment, NTMPI demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Neutaro

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:27:21 (UTC+8)

Neutaro (NTMPI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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