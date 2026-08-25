neuron ICP Price Today

The live neuron ICP (NICP) price today is $ 3.09, with a 1.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current NICP to USD conversion rate is $ 3.09 per NICP.

neuron ICP currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 553,698, with a circulating supply of 178.93K NICP. During the last 24 hours, NICP traded between $ 3.04 (low) and $ 3.19 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 15.12, while the all-time low was $ 2.33.

In short-term performance, NICP moved +0.05% in the last hour and +8.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 26.25.

neuron ICP (NICP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 553.70K$ 553.70K $ 553.70K Volume (24H) $ 26.25$ 26.25 $ 26.25 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 553.70K$ 553.70K $ 553.70K Circulation Supply 178.93K 178.93K 178.93K Total Supply 178,928.0 178,928.0 178,928.0

The current Market Cap of neuron ICP is $ 553.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.25. The circulating supply of NICP is 178.93K, with a total supply of 178928.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 553.70K.