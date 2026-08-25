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The live neuron ICP price today is 3.09 USD.NICP market cap is 553,698 USD. Track real-time NICP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live neuron ICP price today is 3.09 USD.NICP market cap is 553,698 USD. Track real-time NICP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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neuron ICP Logo

neuron ICP Price (NICP)

Unlisted

1 NICP to USD Live Price:

$3.1
$3.1$3.1
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
neuron ICP (NICP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:27:12 (UTC+8)

neuron ICP Price Today

The live neuron ICP (NICP) price today is $ 3.09, with a 1.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current NICP to USD conversion rate is $ 3.09 per NICP.

neuron ICP currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 553,698, with a circulating supply of 178.93K NICP. During the last 24 hours, NICP traded between $ 3.04 (low) and $ 3.19 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 15.12, while the all-time low was $ 2.33.

In short-term performance, NICP moved +0.05% in the last hour and +8.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 26.25.

neuron ICP (NICP) Market Information

$ 553.70K
$ 553.70K$ 553.70K

$ 26.25
$ 26.25$ 26.25

$ 553.70K
$ 553.70K$ 553.70K

178.93K
178.93K 178.93K

178,928.0
178,928.0 178,928.0

The current Market Cap of neuron ICP is $ 553.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.25. The circulating supply of NICP is 178.93K, with a total supply of 178928.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 553.70K.

neuron ICP Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 3.04
$ 3.04$ 3.04
24H Low
$ 3.19
$ 3.19$ 3.19
24H High

$ 3.04
$ 3.04$ 3.04

$ 3.19
$ 3.19$ 3.19

$ 15.12
$ 15.12$ 15.12

$ 2.33
$ 2.33$ 2.33

+0.05%

+1.15%

+8.22%

+8.22%

Price Prediction for neuron ICP

neuron ICP (NICP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NICP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
neuron ICP (NICP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of neuron ICP could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price neuron ICP will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NICP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking neuron ICP Price Prediction.

What is neuron ICP (NICP)

nICP is a decentralised liquid staking derivative on the Internet computer protocol. It allows people to earn yield on their ICP while being fully liquid. The protocol is controlled and managed by the WaterNeuron DAO through staked WTN tokens, and thus fully decentralised. All the components of the protocol are fully on-chain. All the code is open source. It is the first fully decentralised LST on ICP.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About neuron ICP

What is neuron ICP about?

nICP is a decentralized liquid staking derivative on the Internet Computer Protocol. It enables users to earn yield on their ICP while maintaining full liquidity.

What makes neuron ICP unique?

The protocol is governed and managed by the WaterNeuron DAO through staked WTN tokens, ensuring full decentralization. All protocol components are on-chain, and the code is open source. It is the first fully decentralized LST on ICP.

What is the current price of neuron ICP?

Trading at ₦4196.3986533586428000, neuron ICP has shown a price movement of 1.14% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact NICP's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 178928.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of neuron ICP?

Its market capitalization is ₦751953896.94737016216000, ranking #-- globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

NICP recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦4128.4957625275968000 and ₦4332.2044350207348000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does neuron ICP fit within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Liquid Staking Tokens,Internet Computer Ecosystem,Liquid Staking category?

As a Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Liquid Staking Tokens,Internet Computer Ecosystem,Liquid Staking token, NICP competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About neuron ICP

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:27:12 (UTC+8)

neuron ICP (NICP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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