What is Neuracat about?

Neuracat's core functions include a deflationary burn mechanism and a static reward protocol. The $NCAT token relies on its community to drive growth and become a prominent asset in the crypto world. The focus is on creating a safe and trusted asset for trading.

What is the current price of Neuracat?

Neuracat is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -1.99% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Neuracat is ₦, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of NCAT today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦63008450.45994420432000, placing the asset at rank #6416 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Neuracat's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with NCAT.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 420690000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Neuracat fall under?

Neuracat is part of the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Elon Musk-Inspired,Cat-Themed classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact NCAT's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables NCAT to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.