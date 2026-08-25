Netvrk Price Today

The live Netvrk (NETVR) price today is $ 0.00157053, with a 3.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current NETVR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00157053 per NETVR.

Netvrk currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 157,052, with a circulating supply of 100.00M NETVR. During the last 24 hours, NETVR traded between $ 0.00156578 (low) and $ 0.00167087 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.33, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NETVR moved -0.02% in the last hour and +20.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 236.45.

Netvrk (NETVR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 157.05K$ 157.05K $ 157.05K Volume (24H) $ 236.45$ 236.45 $ 236.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 157.05K$ 157.05K $ 157.05K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Netvrk is $ 157.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 236.45. The circulating supply of NETVR is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 157.05K.