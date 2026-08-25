Net Price Today

The live Net (NET) price today is $ 0, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current NET to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NET.

Net currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 41,844, with a circulating supply of 100.00B NET. During the last 24 hours, NET traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NET moved -- in the last hour and +29.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Net (NET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.84K$ 41.84K $ 41.84K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.84K$ 41.84K $ 41.84K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Net is $ 41.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NET is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.84K.