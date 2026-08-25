Nest Institutional Vault Overview Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, on-chain economy where anyone can earn from real-world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real-world assets. nINSTO Strategy nINSTO is a curated earn strategy built for institutional-grade liquidity and adaptive yield. It combines tokenized money market funds from UBS uMint and Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The result is a balanced portfolio of conservative short-term debt and dynamic market-driven returns. Designed for stability without sacrificing performance, nINSTO delivers trusted income across traditional and digital markets. Nest Institutional Vault Functionality Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from on-chain and off-chain real-world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield.

What is the current price of Nest Institutional Vault?

Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO) is trading at ₦1383.86091513671748000, reflecting a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Nest Institutional Vault play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Yield-Bearing Tokens,Plume Network Ecosystem,Nest Ecosystem sector, NINSTO often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is NINSTO being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, NINSTO recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Nest Institutional Vault?

There are 11751.427604 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of NINSTO?

Nest Institutional Vault currently holds market rank #7968 with a market capitalization of ₦16263149.771380503276000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Nest Institutional Vault performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Nest Institutional Vault compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Yield-Bearing Tokens,Plume Network Ecosystem,Nest Ecosystem segment, NINSTO demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.