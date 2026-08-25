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The live Nest Institutional Vault price today is 1.019 USD.NINSTO market cap is 11,975.3 USD. Track real-time NINSTO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Nest Institutional Vault price today is 1.019 USD.NINSTO market cap is 11,975.3 USD. Track real-time NINSTO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Nest Institutional Vault Logo

Nest Institutional Vault Price (NINSTO)

Unlisted

1 NINSTO to USD Live Price:

$1.019
$1.019$1.019
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:25:45 (UTC+8)

Nest Institutional Vault Price Today

The live Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO) price today is $ 1.019, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NINSTO to USD conversion rate is $ 1.019 per NINSTO.

Nest Institutional Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,975.3, with a circulating supply of 11.75K NINSTO. During the last 24 hours, NINSTO traded between $ 1.019 (low) and $ 1.019 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.52, while the all-time low was $ 0.434428.

In short-term performance, NINSTO moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO) Market Information

$ 11.98K
$ 11.98K$ 11.98K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 11.98K
$ 11.98K$ 11.98K

11.75K
11.75K 11.75K

11,750.446604
11,750.446604 11,750.446604

The current Market Cap of Nest Institutional Vault is $ 11.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of NINSTO is 11.75K, with a total supply of 11750.446604. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.98K.

Nest Institutional Vault Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.019
$ 1.019$ 1.019
24H Low
$ 1.019
$ 1.019$ 1.019
24H High

$ 1.019
$ 1.019$ 1.019

$ 1.019
$ 1.019$ 1.019

$ 1.52
$ 1.52$ 1.52

$ 0.434428
$ 0.434428$ 0.434428

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Nest Institutional Vault

Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NINSTO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Nest Institutional Vault could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Nest Institutional Vault will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NINSTO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Nest Institutional Vault Price Prediction.

What is Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO)

Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real world assets.

Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from onchain and offchain real world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield.

nINSTO is a curated earn strategy built for institutional-grade liquidity and adaptive yield. It combines tokenized money market funds from UBS uMint and Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The result is a balanced portfolio of conservative short-term debt and dynamic market-driven returns. Designed for stability without sacrificing performance, nINSTO delivers trusted income across traditional and digital markets.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemNest EcosystemPlume Network Ecosystem

About Nest Institutional Vault

Nest Institutional Vault Overview Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, on-chain economy where anyone can earn from real-world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real-world assets. nINSTO Strategy nINSTO is a curated earn strategy built for institutional-grade liquidity and adaptive yield. It combines tokenized money market funds from UBS uMint and Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The result is a balanced portfolio of conservative short-term debt and dynamic market-driven returns. Designed for stability without sacrificing performance, nINSTO delivers trusted income across traditional and digital markets. Nest Institutional Vault Functionality Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from on-chain and off-chain real-world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield.

What is the current price of Nest Institutional Vault?

Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO) is trading at ₦1383.86091513671748000, reflecting a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Nest Institutional Vault play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Yield-Bearing Tokens,Plume Network Ecosystem,Nest Ecosystem sector, NINSTO often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is NINSTO being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, NINSTO recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Nest Institutional Vault?

There are 11751.427604 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of NINSTO?

Nest Institutional Vault currently holds market rank #7968 with a market capitalization of ₦16263149.771380503276000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Nest Institutional Vault performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Nest Institutional Vault compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Yield-Bearing Tokens,Plume Network Ecosystem,Nest Ecosystem segment, NINSTO demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nest Institutional Vault

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:25:45 (UTC+8)

Nest Institutional Vault (NINSTO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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