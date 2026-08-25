Nest Elixir Vault Price Today

The live Nest Elixir Vault (NELIXIR) price today is $ 1.047, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NELIXIR to USD conversion rate is $ 1.047 per NELIXIR.

Nest Elixir Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,856, with a circulating supply of 32.35K NELIXIR. During the last 24 hours, NELIXIR traded between $ 1.047 (low) and $ 1.047 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.047, while the all-time low was $ 1.018.

In short-term performance, NELIXIR moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Nest Elixir Vault (NELIXIR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.86K$ 33.86K $ 33.86K Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.86K$ 33.86K $ 33.86K Circulation Supply 32.35K 32.35K 32.35K Total Supply 32,346.2275 32,346.2275 32,346.2275

The current Market Cap of Nest Elixir Vault is $ 33.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of NELIXIR is 32.35K, with a total supply of 32346.2275. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.86K.