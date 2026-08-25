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The live Nest Credit Vault price today is 1.049 USD.NCREDIT market cap is 36,469 USD. Track real-time NCREDIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Nest Credit Vault price today is 1.049 USD.NCREDIT market cap is 36,469 USD. Track real-time NCREDIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Nest Credit Vault Logo

Nest Credit Vault Price (NCREDIT)

Unlisted

1 NCREDIT to USD Live Price:

$1.049
$1.049$1.049
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Nest Credit Vault (NCREDIT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:25:26 (UTC+8)

Nest Credit Vault Price Today

The live Nest Credit Vault (NCREDIT) price today is $ 1.049, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current NCREDIT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.049 per NCREDIT.

Nest Credit Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 36,469, with a circulating supply of 34.76K NCREDIT. During the last 24 hours, NCREDIT traded between $ 1.048 (low) and $ 1.049 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.068, while the all-time low was $ 0.456171.

In short-term performance, NCREDIT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Nest Credit Vault (NCREDIT) Market Information

$ 36.47K
$ 36.47K$ 36.47K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 36.47K
$ 36.47K$ 36.47K

34.76K
34.76K 34.76K

34,763.39299
34,763.39299 34,763.39299

The current Market Cap of Nest Credit Vault is $ 36.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of NCREDIT is 34.76K, with a total supply of 34763.39299. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.47K.

Nest Credit Vault Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.048
$ 1.048$ 1.048
24H Low
$ 1.049
$ 1.049$ 1.049
24H High

$ 1.048
$ 1.048$ 1.048

$ 1.049
$ 1.049$ 1.049

$ 1.068
$ 1.068$ 1.068

$ 0.456171
$ 0.456171$ 0.456171

0.00%

+0.08%

-0.17%

-0.17%

Price Prediction for Nest Credit Vault

Nest Credit Vault (NCREDIT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NCREDIT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Nest Credit Vault (NCREDIT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Nest Credit Vault could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Nest Credit Vault will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NCREDIT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Nest Credit Vault Price Prediction.

What is Nest Credit Vault (NCREDIT)

Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real world assets.

Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from onchain and offchain real world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield.

nCREDIT is a diversified earn strategy combining institutional-grade public and private credit from leading global managers and innovative onchain platforms. It blends senior secured loans, trade finance, basis trading, and short-term debt to deliver stable, high-quality yield across market conditions. Designed for resilient income, nCREDIT gives everyday capital access to the strategies once reserved for institutions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nest Credit Vault (NCREDIT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemNest EcosystemPlume Network Ecosystem

About Nest Credit Vault

Nest Credit Vault Overview Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, on-chain economy where anyone can earn from real-world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real-world assets. Nest Credit Vault Functionality Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from on-chain and off-chain real-world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield. nCREDIT Strategy nCREDIT is a diversified earn strategy combining institutional-grade public and private credit from leading global managers and innovative on-chain platforms. It blends senior secured loans, trade finance, basis trading, and short-term debt to deliver stable, high-quality yield across market conditions. Designed for resilient income, nCREDIT gives everyday capital access to the strategies once reserved for institutions.

How much is Nest Credit Vault worth right now?

Nest Credit Vault is currently trading at ₦1424.60264963534508000, with a price movement of 0.08% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is NCREDIT going up or down today?

NCREDIT has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Plume Network Ecosystem,Nest Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Nest Credit Vault today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling NCREDIT.

What makes Nest Credit Vault different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Plume Network Ecosystem,Nest Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, NCREDIT offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much NCREDIT exists in the market?

There are 34763.39299 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Nest Credit Vault's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦1450.40574815114256000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦619.50659226578169732000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nest Credit Vault

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:25:26 (UTC+8)

Nest Credit Vault (NCREDIT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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