Nest Credit Vault Overview Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, on-chain economy where anyone can earn from real-world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real-world assets. Nest Credit Vault Functionality Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from on-chain and off-chain real-world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield. nCREDIT Strategy nCREDIT is a diversified earn strategy combining institutional-grade public and private credit from leading global managers and innovative on-chain platforms. It blends senior secured loans, trade finance, basis trading, and short-term debt to deliver stable, high-quality yield across market conditions. Designed for resilient income, nCREDIT gives everyday capital access to the strategies once reserved for institutions.

How much is Nest Credit Vault worth right now?

Nest Credit Vault is currently trading at ₦1424.60264963534508000, with a price movement of 0.08% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is NCREDIT going up or down today?

NCREDIT has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Plume Network Ecosystem,Nest Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Nest Credit Vault today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling NCREDIT.

What makes Nest Credit Vault different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Plume Network Ecosystem,Nest Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, NCREDIT offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much NCREDIT exists in the market?

There are 34763.39299 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Nest Credit Vault's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦1450.40574815114256000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦619.50659226578169732000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.