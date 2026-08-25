About Nest Basis Vault Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, on-chain economy where anyone can earn from real-world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real-world assets.

What makes Nest Basis Vault unique

What is Nest Basis Vault Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from on-chain and off-chain real-world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield. nBASIS is a delta-neutral capital preservation strategy composed of basis trading by Superstate and Midas.

What is the current price of Nest Basis Vault?

Nest Basis Vault is trading at ₦1453.1218637843844000, representing a price movement of 0.04% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does NBASIS compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 0.04% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If NBASIS is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Nest Basis Vault performing compared to Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Yield-Bearing Tokens,Plume Network Ecosystem,Plasma Ecosystem,Nest Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Yield-Bearing Tokens,Plume Network Ecosystem,Plasma Ecosystem,Nest Ecosystem segment, NBASIS demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Nest Basis Vault's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₦221030699.94413783460000 positions NBASIS at rank #4835, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₦1453.1218637843844000 to ₦1453.1218637843844000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is NBASIS trading?

Nest Basis Vault has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact NBASIS's valuation?

With 152076.797799 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.