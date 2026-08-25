Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Nest Basis Vault price today is 1.07 USD.NBASIS market cap is 162,755 USD. Track real-time NBASIS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Nest Basis Vault price today is 1.07 USD.NBASIS market cap is 162,755 USD. Track real-time NBASIS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About NBASIS

NBASIS Price Info

What is NBASIS

NBASIS Official Website

NBASIS Tokenomics

NBASIS Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Nest Basis Vault Logo

Nest Basis Vault Price (NBASIS)

Unlisted

1 NBASIS to USD Live Price:

$1.07
$1.07$1.07
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Nest Basis Vault (NBASIS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:25:16 (UTC+8)

Nest Basis Vault Price Today

The live Nest Basis Vault (NBASIS) price today is $ 1.07, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current NBASIS to USD conversion rate is $ 1.07 per NBASIS.

Nest Basis Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 162,755, with a circulating supply of 152.08K NBASIS. During the last 24 hours, NBASIS traded between $ 1.07 (low) and $ 1.07 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.59, while the all-time low was $ 0.450971.

In short-term performance, NBASIS moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Nest Basis Vault (NBASIS) Market Information

$ 162.76K
$ 162.76K$ 162.76K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 162.76K
$ 162.76K$ 162.76K

152.08K
152.08K 152.08K

152,076.797799
152,076.797799 152,076.797799

The current Market Cap of Nest Basis Vault is $ 162.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of NBASIS is 152.08K, with a total supply of 152076.797799. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 162.76K.

Nest Basis Vault Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.07
$ 1.07$ 1.07
24H Low
$ 1.07
$ 1.07$ 1.07
24H High

$ 1.07
$ 1.07$ 1.07

$ 1.07
$ 1.07$ 1.07

$ 1.59
$ 1.59$ 1.59

$ 0.450971
$ 0.450971$ 0.450971

0.00%

+0.05%

+0.19%

+0.19%

Price Prediction for Nest Basis Vault

Nest Basis Vault (NBASIS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NBASIS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Nest Basis Vault (NBASIS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Nest Basis Vault could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Nest Basis Vault will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NBASIS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Nest Basis Vault Price Prediction.

What is Nest Basis Vault (NBASIS)

Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, onchain economy where anyone can earn from real world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real world assets.

Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from onchain and offchain real world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield.

nBASIS is a delta-neutral capital preservation strategy composed of basis trading by Superstate and Midas.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Nest Basis Vault (NBASIS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemNest EcosystemPlasma Ecosystem

About Nest Basis Vault

About Nest Basis Vault Nest's mission is to build a global, permissionless, on-chain economy where anyone can earn from real-world yields. Nest is the flagship staking protocol of the Plume RWAfi ecosystem, with a permissionless product that enables anyone to earn institutional-grade APYs from real-world assets.

What makes Nest Basis Vault unique

What is Nest Basis Vault Through Nest, fund managers and asset issuers can create new financial instruments by curating vaults. Each vault contains various streams of yield derived from on-chain and off-chain real-world assets. Users can enter and exit each vault, managing and trading their ERC-20 vault tokens permissionlessly, and independently of the underlying streams of yield. nBASIS is a delta-neutral capital preservation strategy composed of basis trading by Superstate and Midas.

What is the current price of Nest Basis Vault?

Nest Basis Vault is trading at ₦1453.1218637843844000, representing a price movement of 0.04% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does NBASIS compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 0.04% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If NBASIS is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Nest Basis Vault performing compared to Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Yield-Bearing Tokens,Plume Network Ecosystem,Plasma Ecosystem,Nest Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Tokenized Assets,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Yield-Bearing Tokens,Plume Network Ecosystem,Plasma Ecosystem,Nest Ecosystem segment, NBASIS demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Nest Basis Vault's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₦221030699.94413783460000 positions NBASIS at rank #4835, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₦1453.1218637843844000 to ₦1453.1218637843844000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is NBASIS trading?

Nest Basis Vault has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact NBASIS's valuation?

With 152076.797799 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nest Basis Vault

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:25:16 (UTC+8)

Nest Basis Vault (NBASIS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Nest Basis Vault

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1700
$0.1700$0.1700

+466.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.9525
$2.9525$2.9525

+2,852.50%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7003
$0.7003$0.7003

+89.78%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.0666
$3.0666$3.0666

-23.33%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5220
$0.5220$0.5220

+2.79%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$2.9525
$2.9525$2.9525

+2,852.50%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7003
$0.7003$0.7003

+89.78%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.069798
$0.069798$0.069798

+88.50%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.20937
$0.20937$0.20937

+17.78%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.089189
$0.089189$0.089189

+16.03%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage