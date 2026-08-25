What is NerveNetwork about?

Nerve is a decentralized digital asset service network built on the NULS micro-services framework. Utilizing the NULS ChainBox, it develops a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The goal is to overcome the limitations of isolated blockchains and create a cross-chain asset exchange network. This network provides the necessary foundational support for the DeFi application ecosystem, ensuring that every digital asset holder can experience secure, free, and transparent DeFi application services.

What is the current price of NerveNetwork?

The live price of NerveNetwork (NVT) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is NerveNetwork positioned in the market?

NerveNetwork currently sits at market rank #4139, supported by a market capitalization of ₦384857288.53656927696000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of NVT?

The circulating supply of NVT is 426275538.30846685 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of NerveNetwork?

During the last 24 hours, NerveNetwork traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is NerveNetwork from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

NerveNetwork reached an all-time high of ₦496.04148198332399736000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is NVT trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for NerveNetwork?

The current price movement of 0.24% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.