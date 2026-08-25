Nerite Price Today

The live Nerite (NERI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NERI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NERI.

Nerite currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 19,580.88, with a circulating supply of 83.13M NERI. During the last 24 hours, NERI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00188007, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NERI moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 895.93.

Nerite (NERI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.58K$ 19.58K $ 19.58K Volume (24H) $ 895.93$ 895.93 $ 895.93 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.56K$ 23.56K $ 23.56K Circulation Supply 83.13M 83.13M 83.13M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nerite is $ 19.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 895.93. The circulating supply of NERI is 83.13M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.56K.