Neoxa Price Today

The live Neoxa (NEOX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NEOX.

Neoxa currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 571,408, with a circulating supply of 10.71B NEOX. During the last 24 hours, NEOX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02486785, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NEOX moved -0.17% in the last hour and +24.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Neoxa (NEOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 571.41K$ 571.41K $ 571.41K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 573.98K$ 573.98K $ 573.98K Circulation Supply 10.71B 10.71B 10.71B Total Supply 10,759,926,568.34839 10,759,926,568.34839 10,759,926,568.34839

The current Market Cap of Neoxa is $ 571.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NEOX is 10.71B, with a total supply of 10759926568.34839. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 573.98K.