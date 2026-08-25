What is today's price of Neox (NEOX)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 12.40%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of NEOX are in circulation?

The circulating supply of NEOX is 545878585.7215075, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Neox?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of NEOX across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Neox today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦137317300.01199108396000, positioning Neox at rank #5456 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is NEOX being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Neox?

The recent price movement of 12.40% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.