Nemesis Price Today

The live Nemesis (NEMESIS) price today is $ 0, with a 8.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current NEMESIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NEMESIS.

Nemesis currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 502,991, with a circulating supply of 999.29M NEMESIS. During the last 24 hours, NEMESIS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00761627, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NEMESIS moved -0.15% in the last hour and +101.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.36K.

Nemesis (NEMESIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 502.99K$ 502.99K $ 502.99K Volume (24H) $ 4.36K$ 4.36K $ 4.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 503.35K$ 503.35K $ 503.35K Circulation Supply 999.29M 999.29M 999.29M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nemesis is $ 502.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.36K. The circulating supply of NEMESIS is 999.29M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 503.35K.