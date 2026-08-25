What is NEKO about?

NEKO was born as the first meme coin on NEAR Protocol, filling a key role in the ecosystem. Meme coins are extremely effective at onboarding new users into crypto and this momentum will help bring mass adoption to NEAR Protocol. NEKO unites the NEAR ecosystem under a meme-powered force that the entire community can rally behind!

What makes NEKO unique?

Going beyond the memes, NEKO token powers the creator economy on NEAR Protocol. Professional content creators are rewarded in NEKO to make educational content about the NEAR ecosystem. NEKO introduced the Learn to Earn movement that rewards our audience for engaging with NEKO content. NEKO is the first on NEAR to build a tax in the token economics. There is a small 5% tax on NEKO when sold. Half of the tax is automatically burned, introducing a highly deflationary mechanic. The other half of the tax fee is deposited into the Fortune Cookie Vault and distributed back to the community.

What's the history of NEKO?

With over 22,000 unique holders, #3 out of the entire NEAR ecosystem, in just a few days after listing; it's clear the NEAR Community is all in on NEKO!

What is the current market price of NEKO?

NEKO is valued at ₦, moving -0.21% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does NEKO have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of NEKO. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is NEKO on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of NEKO?

The circulating supply stands at 10000000000.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for NEKO?

NEKO generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does NEKO perform relative to Near Protocol Ecosystem,Meme competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Near Protocol Ecosystem,Meme segment, NEKO's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.