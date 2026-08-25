What is Neirei about?

NeiRei is a meme token inspired by the Chinese twist on Neiro, the sister of the original Doge. It features 0/0 taxes and was created to bring fun and excitement to the cryptocurrency market.

What makes Neirei unique?

The team behind NeiRei is dedicated and passionate, embodying the spirit of a street vendor selling dumplings during rush hour. The project promises a vibrant journey, filled with energy and excitement, much like the bold flavors of a Sichuan hot pot.

What's the history of Neirei?

NeiRei's Community Takeover (CTO) launched on August 26, 2024, and has been growing and thriving ever since.

What is the current live price of Neirei?

Neirei is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the NEIREI market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Neirei's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #6689, supported by a market capitalization of ₦20734677.3578083782588000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 99269455112.80627 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Neirei's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.