NDQ666 Price Today

The live NDQ666 (NDQ) price today is $ 0, with a 11.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current NDQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NDQ.

NDQ666 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,234, with a circulating supply of 1.00B NDQ. During the last 24 hours, NDQ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04552941, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NDQ moved +0.11% in the last hour and +25.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NDQ666 (NDQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.23K$ 24.23K $ 24.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.23K$ 24.23K $ 24.23K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NDQ666 is $ 24.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NDQ is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.23K.