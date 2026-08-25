NBX Price Today

The live NBX (BYN) price today is $ 0, with a 22.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current BYN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BYN.

NBX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 85,509, with a circulating supply of 100.00M BYN. During the last 24 hours, BYN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00107731 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.14, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BYN moved -2.79% in the last hour and -13.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.77K.

NBX (BYN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 85.51K$ 85.51K $ 85.51K Volume (24H) $ 1.77K$ 1.77K $ 1.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 85.51K$ 85.51K $ 85.51K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NBX is $ 85.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.77K. The circulating supply of BYN is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.51K.