NBM Lumite Price (NBMLUM)
The live NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) price today is $ 0, with a 6.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current NBMLUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NBMLUM.
NBM Lumite currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,664, with a circulating supply of 975.00M NBMLUM. During the last 24 hours, NBMLUM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, NBMLUM moved -- in the last hour and +33.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of NBM Lumite is $ 21.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NBMLUM is 975.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.22K.
--
+6.55%
+33.94%
+33.94%
In 2040, the price of NBM Lumite could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
NFT Battle Miners (NBM) is your portal to the Arcadian system, a massive multiplayer online universe where everyone can play for free and earn! In NBM, you can create your own character and play as a miner exploring Arcadia looking for its wealth. Trade, sell, upgrade, fight, the choice is yours!
NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) is the utility token launched on Solana blockchain enriching existing NBM ecosystem.
NBM is ideal for both gamers that like active gameplay and gamers that prefer passive gaming modes.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
NBM Lumite Overview NFT Battle Miners (NBM) is a portal to the Arcadian system, a massive multiplayer online universe where players can play for free and earn. In NBM, players can create their own character and play as a miner exploring Arcadia to uncover its wealth. The game offers various activities, including trading, selling, upgrading, and fighting, allowing players to choose their preferred gameplay style. NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) is a utility token launched on the Solana blockchain, designed to enhance the existing NBM ecosystem. The game caters to both gamers who enjoy active gameplay and those who prefer passive gaming modes.
What is the current live price of NBM Lumite?
NBM Lumite is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 6.54% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the NBMLUM market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is NBM Lumite's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #7390, supported by a market capitalization of ₦29420964.53927561088000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 975000090.25 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence NBM Lumite's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
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