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The live NBM Lumite price today is 0 USD.NBMLUM market cap is 21,664 USD. Track real-time NBMLUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live NBM Lumite price today is 0 USD.NBMLUM market cap is 21,664 USD. Track real-time NBMLUM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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NBMLUM Price Info

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NBM Lumite Logo

NBM Lumite Price (NBMLUM)

Unlisted

1 NBMLUM to USD Live Price:

$0.00002222
$0.00002222$0.00002222
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:22:29 (UTC+8)

NBM Lumite Price Today

The live NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) price today is $ 0, with a 6.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current NBMLUM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NBMLUM.

NBM Lumite currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,664, with a circulating supply of 975.00M NBMLUM. During the last 24 hours, NBMLUM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NBMLUM moved -- in the last hour and +33.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) Market Information

$ 21.66K
$ 21.66K$ 21.66K

--
----

$ 22.22K
$ 22.22K$ 22.22K

975.00M
975.00M 975.00M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NBM Lumite is $ 21.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NBMLUM is 975.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.22K.

NBM Lumite Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+6.55%

+33.94%

+33.94%

Price Prediction for NBM Lumite

NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NBMLUM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of NBM Lumite could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price NBM Lumite will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NBMLUM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking NBM Lumite Price Prediction.

What is NBM Lumite (NBMLUM)

NFT Battle Miners (NBM) is your portal to the Arcadian system, a massive multiplayer online universe where everyone can play for free and earn! In NBM, you can create your own character and play as a miner exploring Arcadia looking for its wealth. Trade, sell, upgrade, fight, the choice is yours!

NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) is the utility token launched on Solana blockchain enriching existing NBM ecosystem.

NBM is ideal for both gamers that like active gameplay and gamers that prefer passive gaming modes.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About NBM Lumite

NBM Lumite Overview NFT Battle Miners (NBM) is a portal to the Arcadian system, a massive multiplayer online universe where players can play for free and earn. In NBM, players can create their own character and play as a miner exploring Arcadia to uncover its wealth. The game offers various activities, including trading, selling, upgrading, and fighting, allowing players to choose their preferred gameplay style. NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) is a utility token launched on the Solana blockchain, designed to enhance the existing NBM ecosystem. The game caters to both gamers who enjoy active gameplay and those who prefer passive gaming modes.

What is the current live price of NBM Lumite?

NBM Lumite is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 6.54% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the NBMLUM market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is NBM Lumite's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7390, supported by a market capitalization of ₦29420964.53927561088000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 975000090.25 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence NBM Lumite's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NBM Lumite

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:22:29 (UTC+8)

NBM Lumite (NBMLUM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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