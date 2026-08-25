Navigate Overview Navigate is a data marketplace designed for AI agents, offering both digital and physical data infrastructure to facilitate the development and training of artificial intelligence applications. The platform enables users to contribute data in two primary ways: passively, through an automated browser extension, or actively, via structured annotation tasks in a gamified environment. By leveraging blockchain technology, Navigate ensures transparent data transactions while rewarding contributors for their participation. Built on the BASE layer-2 protocol, the marketplace provides scalable and efficient operations. The NVG8 token is used within the ecosystem to facilitate transactions, incentivize contributions, and enable staking programs. Additionally, Navigate is expanding its services by integrating decentralized infrastructure, further enhancing its capacity for data acquisition, storage, and security.

What is the current price of Navigate?

Navigate is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Navigate is ₦75.51480489320625660000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of NVG8 today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦31000385.78000574084000, placing the asset at rank #7201 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Navigate's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with NVG8.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 247389113.40334725 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Navigate fall under?

Navigate is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Base Ecosystem,Outlier Ventures Portfolio classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact NVG8's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables NVG8 to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.