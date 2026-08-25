Nave Shares Price Today

The live Nave Shares (NAVE) price today is $ 0.060312, with a 24.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.060312 per NAVE.

Nave Shares currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,137, with a circulating supply of 499.70K NAVE. During the last 24 hours, NAVE traded between $ 0.04186826 (low) and $ 0.080181 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.232044, while the all-time low was $ 0.02361133.

In short-term performance, NAVE moved +1.12% in the last hour and -30.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.75K.

Nave Shares (NAVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.14K$ 30.14K $ 30.14K Volume (24H) $ 9.75K$ 9.75K $ 9.75K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.14K$ 30.14K $ 30.14K Circulation Supply 499.70K 499.70K 499.70K Total Supply 499,698.216756 499,698.216756 499,698.216756

The current Market Cap of Nave Shares is $ 30.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.75K. The circulating supply of NAVE is 499.70K, with a total supply of 499698.216756. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.14K.