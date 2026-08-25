Navacoin Price Today

The live Navacoin (NAVA) price today is $ 0.03868914, with a 1.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03868914 per NAVA.

Navacoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 443,055, with a circulating supply of 11.45M NAVA. During the last 24 hours, NAVA traded between $ 0.03843288 (low) and $ 0.03950079 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.76, while the all-time low was $ 0.03771258.

In short-term performance, NAVA moved -0.25% in the last hour and -3.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.02K.

Navacoin (NAVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 443.06K$ 443.06K $ 443.06K Volume (24H) $ 1.02K$ 1.02K $ 1.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.07M$ 4.07M $ 4.07M Circulation Supply 11.45M 11.45M 11.45M Total Supply 105,321,260.244 105,321,260.244 105,321,260.244

The current Market Cap of Navacoin is $ 443.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.02K. The circulating supply of NAVA is 11.45M, with a total supply of 105321260.244. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.07M.