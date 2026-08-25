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The live Navacoin price today is 0.03868914 USD.NAVA market cap is 443,055 USD. Track real-time NAVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Navacoin price today is 0.03868914 USD.NAVA market cap is 443,055 USD. Track real-time NAVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Navacoin Price (NAVA)

Unlisted

1 NAVA to USD Live Price:

$0.03842988
$0.03842988$0.03842988
-0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Navacoin (NAVA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:21:40 (UTC+8)

Navacoin Price Today

The live Navacoin (NAVA) price today is $ 0.03868914, with a 1.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current NAVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03868914 per NAVA.

Navacoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 443,055, with a circulating supply of 11.45M NAVA. During the last 24 hours, NAVA traded between $ 0.03843288 (low) and $ 0.03950079 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.76, while the all-time low was $ 0.03771258.

In short-term performance, NAVA moved -0.25% in the last hour and -3.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.02K.

Navacoin (NAVA) Market Information

$ 443.06K
$ 443.06K$ 443.06K

$ 1.02K
$ 1.02K$ 1.02K

$ 4.07M
$ 4.07M$ 4.07M

11.45M
11.45M 11.45M

105,321,260.244
105,321,260.244 105,321,260.244

The current Market Cap of Navacoin is $ 443.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.02K. The circulating supply of NAVA is 11.45M, with a total supply of 105321260.244. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.07M.

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03843288
$ 0.03843288$ 0.03843288
24H Low
$ 0.03950079
$ 0.03950079$ 0.03950079
24H High

$ 0.03843288
$ 0.03843288$ 0.03843288

$ 0.03950079
$ 0.03950079$ 0.03950079

$ 1.76
$ 1.76$ 1.76

$ 0.03771258
$ 0.03771258$ 0.03771258

-0.25%

-1.36%

-3.24%

-3.24%

Price Prediction for Navacoin

Navacoin (NAVA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NAVA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Navacoin (NAVA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Navacoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Navacoin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NAVA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Navacoin Price Prediction.

What is Navacoin (NAVA)

Navacoin (NAVA) is the native utility token of the NAVA DAO ecosystem on the Polygon network. The token is used across the ecosystem’s GameFi, DeFi, and Web3 products for in-game purchases, payment for Web3 services, staking, earning rewards, and participating in DAO governance.

Initially issued as an ecosystem token with a total supply of 500 million, NAVA follows a phased deflationary burn model aimed at reducing the total supply to 21 million tokens. This enhances the token’s utility value within the ecosystem and establishes a sustainable long‑term model for its use.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Navacoin (NAVA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

GovernancePolygon Ecosystem

About Navacoin

What is Navacoin trading right now?

Current price: ₦52.5420889953411008088000, with a price movement of -1.36% over the last 24 hours.

Is NAVA attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Business Services,Polygon Ecosystem,Governance peers.

How liquid is the Navacoin market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about NAVA?

With 11451738.217561632 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Navacoin compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦2390.1817572528192000 and ATL of ₦51.2158640539417751736000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Navacoin being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Navacoin's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Navacoin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:21:40 (UTC+8)

Navacoin (NAVA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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