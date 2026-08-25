native coin Price Today

The live native coin (NATIVE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current NATIVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NATIVE.

native coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,255.08, with a circulating supply of 1.00B NATIVE. During the last 24 hours, NATIVE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NATIVE moved -- in the last hour and +9.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

native coin (NATIVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.26K$ 14.26K $ 14.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.26K$ 14.26K $ 14.26K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of native coin is $ 14.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NATIVE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.26K.