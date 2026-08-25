Nativ Price Today

The live Nativ (NTV) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current NTV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NTV.

Nativ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,380.07, with a circulating supply of 29.53B NTV. During the last 24 hours, NTV traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NTV moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Nativ (NTV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.38K$ 16.38K $ 16.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 82.11K$ 82.11K $ 82.11K Circulation Supply 29.53B 29.53B 29.53B Total Supply 148,000,000,000.0 148,000,000,000.0 148,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Nativ is $ 16.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NTV is 29.53B, with a total supply of 148000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.11K.