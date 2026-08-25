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The live National Trust Fund System price today is 0 USD.NTFS market cap is 83,029 USD. Track real-time NTFS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live National Trust Fund System price today is 0 USD.NTFS market cap is 83,029 USD. Track real-time NTFS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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National Trust Fund System Logo

National Trust Fund System Price (NTFS)

Unlisted

1 NTFS to USD Live Price:

$0.00008287
$0.00008287$0.00008287
-1.26%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
National Trust Fund System (NTFS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:20:52 (UTC+8)

National Trust Fund System Price Today

The live National Trust Fund System (NTFS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current NTFS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NTFS.

National Trust Fund System currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 83,029, with a circulating supply of 999.88M NTFS. During the last 24 hours, NTFS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01222876, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NTFS moved -0.24% in the last hour and +3.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

National Trust Fund System (NTFS) Market Information

$ 83.03K
$ 83.03K$ 83.03K

--
----

$ 83.03K
$ 83.03K$ 83.03K

999.88M
999.88M 999.88M

999,884,579.566438
999,884,579.566438 999,884,579.566438

The current Market Cap of National Trust Fund System is $ 83.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NTFS is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999884579.566438. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.03K.

National Trust Fund System Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01222876
$ 0.01222876$ 0.01222876

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.24%

-1.06%

+3.36%

+3.36%

Price Prediction for National Trust Fund System

National Trust Fund System (NTFS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NTFS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
National Trust Fund System (NTFS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of National Trust Fund System could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price National Trust Fund System will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NTFS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking National Trust Fund System Price Prediction.

What is National Trust Fund System (NTFS)

NTFS is a speculative cryptocurrency token launched through the Meteora launchpad on the Solana blockchain. The project is designed as a community-driven concept inspired by the idea of a trust fund, with the vision of creating a digital asset that represents long-term value and participation. It currently has no guaranteed financial returns or investment utility and should be considered a speculative digital asset.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

National Trust Fund System (NTFS) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeSolana EcosystemSolana Meme

About National Trust Fund System

What is National Trust Fund System's current price?

National Trust Fund System trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -1.06% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of NTFS?

With a market cap of ₦112758182.45621836668000, NTFS is ranked #5710 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does National Trust Fund System generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of NTFS?

There are 999884579.566438 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

National Trust Fund System fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does National Trust Fund System compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦16.6073631055812416592000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence NTFS?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Stock market-themed category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does NTFS behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About National Trust Fund System

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 18:20:52 (UTC+8)

National Trust Fund System (NTFS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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