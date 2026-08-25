National Trust Fund System Price Today

The live National Trust Fund System (NTFS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current NTFS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per NTFS.

National Trust Fund System currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 83,029, with a circulating supply of 999.88M NTFS. During the last 24 hours, NTFS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01222876, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, NTFS moved -0.24% in the last hour and +3.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

National Trust Fund System (NTFS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 83.03K$ 83.03K $ 83.03K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 83.03K$ 83.03K $ 83.03K Circulation Supply 999.88M 999.88M 999.88M Total Supply 999,884,579.566438 999,884,579.566438 999,884,579.566438

The current Market Cap of National Trust Fund System is $ 83.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NTFS is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999884579.566438. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.03K.